Lehigh Valley police discover nationwide sex trafficking ring including cities like Chicago, San Diego and more
On Twitter – many teams discovered they were no longer being considered for the “Japanese Babe Ruth,” Shohei Ohtani. And we have that list for ya, below…


The Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Twins, Mets, Athletics, Pirates, Brewers, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Cardinals, Rays, Nationals and the Marlins. Which means one thing: THE CUBS ARE STILL IN THE RUNNING – along with a few non-West Coast teams.

In fact, the only two remaining non-West Coast teams to still be in the running – according to Bleacher Nation – are The Cubs and Rangers. And according to Grant, they each will be getting in a room with Ohtani next week.

The meetings – according to more reports being tweeted away on Twitter – heavily suggest Ohtani plus his camp will be meeting with the “finalists” at some point this upcoming week in L.A.

Keep in mind he does have until December 22nd to sign.

It is still up in the air if the Dodgers or Angles will get meetings too but we so shall see in the few weeks to come.

But until Dec. 22nd – it sounds like Chicago has a fighting chance – and us Cubbies may be more excited for this than Christmas.

The “Japanese Babe Ruth” AKA Shohei Ohtani is still considering the Cubs and we need him BADLY Image Via YouTube
Advertisement