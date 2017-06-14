OITNB Star, Lea DeLaria, will be this year’s grand marshal at Pride Parade

“Orange is the New Black” star Lea DeLaria has been named as the grand marshal at this year’s Chicago Pride Parade.

Lea is from Belleville, Illinois and is a comedian, jazz musician,and plays Carrie “Big Boo” Black on the hit Netflix series. She’s also a LGBTQ activist and Equality Illinois Freedom Award winner.

RELATED: Your guide to Chicago Pride Fest 2017

“She’s made her mark in the entertainment industry. She’s been an activist. She’s fought for so many causes over the years, and we just thought that she’d be great,” said Richard Pfeiffer, parade coordinator, and reported by The Chicago Tribune. “She entertains, but she also enlightens.”





Chicago’s 48th annual Pride Parade will be next Sunday, June 25th, and consists of a 4-mile route that starts in Uptown at Montrose and Broadway, loops through Boystown, and ends in Lincoln Park at Diversey and Sheridan.