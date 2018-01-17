Upgrade from watching the Winter Olympics from your couch with Taco Bell nachos and not enough Rolling Rock to one of these 8 gold medal level viewing parties with TONS of delicious specials. You, your couch AND your stomach will thank you.





Commonwealth Tavern in Roscoe Village

On February 9-25th get ready to catch the Olympic games on one of 12 TVs [with sound] at this busy tavern and oh – did we mention there will be $6 to $8 food and drink specials-? Like, Korean-style BBQs spiced wings served with pickled carrots, cucumbers and green onions for just $8 level-? Count me in. For hours and location, click here.

And don’t forget, Commonwealth will also be broadcasting the opening ceremony at 7 p.m. sharp on February 9th with half-price appetizers from 3-6 p.m. and $6 craftails like the Bourbon Merica Mule and an Olympic Old Fashioned. For the win!

Joy District

Anyone who visits Joy District will receive a 23 percent discount off their entire bill in honor of the Winter Olympics from Feb. 9-25th- and that’s not a bad number folks! To learn more about Joy District’s hours and location, click here.

RELATED: North Korea is hoping its so-called “army of beauties” steals the show at the Winter Olympics

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

This Wicker Park hot spot will be offering their signature Takoyaki Octopus Dumpling izakaya plate for only $6 each and will donate $1 to the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago for every order sold from Feb. 9-25th. Respect points! The dumplings will also boast the Olympic rings from imported colored Japenese Kewpie Mayonnaise – uhm yum! To learn more about hours and location, click here.

MAK: Modern Asian Kitchen

Chef/owner of MAK, Jeff Wang will bring his popular rice balls, including kimichi for only $4 throughout the Olympic games (if you haven’t read yet, it’s from Feb.9-25th) and this is a pretty big deal. Why is it a big deal you ask? Because it will be the very first time the kimichi rice balls have been available outside of his Yum Dum Food Truck – so mark your calendars and start prepping those stomach muscles now to make room for these delicacies. To learn more about their location and hours, click here.

Roanoke Resturant

Roanoke will be hosting a watch party as well in the bar area as well as in their upstairs lounge with a happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m. with specials including half-priced select bottles of wine as well as premium beer and burger combo for $16. Yes, please! For hours and location, click here.

RELATED: 23 years later, Tonya Harding speaks out about the attack on Nancy Kerrigan at the Winter Olympics

Tuscany Resturant on Taylor Street

Available Friday, Feb. 9th through Sunday, Feb. 25, enjoy $13 “Team USA” red and blue martini specials while viewing all the Olympic games on the bar area TVs. The patriotic martini will feature Ketel One Vodka, Aperol, as well as cranberry juice and the blue martini, includes Ketel One Orange Vodka, Island Blue Schnapps, and an orange slice served in a rimmed martini glass. If you need me, you’ll know where to find me #tuscany for hours and location, visit here.

Weber Grill Resturant Chicago

At the Weber Grill, be prepared to get toasty with the restaurant’s special Torched Rum Cocktail for $10 each which boasts mulled pineapple juice, Cruzan rum, and chocolate bitters – garnished with an orange peel and cloves. It’s the perfect warm drink to cozy up to while watching the cold, winter games on one of four TVs from Feb. 9-25.