One man visits Chicago, and shares on YouTube what we already know: this city is beautiful

People come from all over to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Chicago and one man decided to YouTube his trip in a video that has received over 150 views since it was posted on May 4.

Geoff Grant begins his video by explaining that he doesn’t travel much, but work granted him the opportunity to come to Chicago which he enjoyed.

The video is a timeline of Grant’s trip from the airport in Orlando to the skyline of Chicago as he showcases some of the city’s landmarks such as Millennium Park and a sky view of the recently remodeled river walk.





In the video description Grant made sure to mention a local pizzeria, Giordano’s Pizza, because, as Chicagoans know, there’s no better place to get pizza than in the city. He also highlighted some of Chicago’s music scene with a clip of a local band performing at a bar.

Showcasing Cloud Gate, Navy Pier, the music scene and a slice of pizza, this visitor seems to have hit all the major stops in Chicago, sharing the beautiful and unique city with his video.