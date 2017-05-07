One of Chicago’s biggest landmarks Buckingham Fountain awoke from its winter hibernation

Buckingham Fountain is celebrating its 90th summer and Chicagoans had the opportunity to be the one who flips the switch sending water skyrocketing through the air.

A contest was run through Facebook for one lucky person to be able to “flip the big switch” and start up summer, according to the Chicago Tribune. Once activated, the fountain will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. with each of its three pumps sending roughly 10,000 gallons of water through the sky for every minute that it runs.

The annual Switch on Summer event took place May 6 as one of Chicago’s biggest landmarks woke from its winter hibernation to let city goers know that summer is here.



