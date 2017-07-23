One of the best rappers in history completely butchered “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” and the video evidence is cringeworthy

.@icecube was a little too hyped to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" at the @Cubs game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/VLmSmrnP3o — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 22, 2017

Hip-hop mega-star Ice Cube graced Chicago’s Wrigley Field with his presence during Saturday’s Cubs-Cardinals game and performed an interesting (to say the least) version of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch.

If only he’d given his vocal chords a stretch before hand.

RELATED: A bear literally walked into a liquor store, and that’s not the beginning of a joke

Cube’s rendition was so bad that Chris De Luca of The Chicago Sun-Times said the performance “might go down as the worst in history.”





Ice Cube was at Wrigley Field to plug his Big3 basketball league — a three-on-three basketball league that showcases former NBA stars — so it’s a good thing he was wearing a shirt featuring the Big3 logo while he butchered one of America’s favorite songs. This video is about to go viral, and you just can’s buy that kind of coverage.