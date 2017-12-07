Menu
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama Read this Next

Obama Gives Speech At Climate Change Summit As Mayors Sign Charter
Advertisement

Shopping for gifts has to be one of the most stressful parts about the holidays. What are you ever supposed to get your dad? I get mine the same collard shirt every year, in a different color. But you know who’s not hard to shop for at all? Kids.


RELATED: Cutting down your own Christmas tree this year? Here’s where you can go in the Chicago area

This year, instead of worrying about dad, you can buy for someone who knows what they want and will actually appreciate it, kids. It’s ridiculously easy, all thanks to the USPS program, Operation Santa. ABC 7 Chicago reported on the program, which basically allows you to “adopt” a letter to Santa and answer a wish list for a family or kid in need.

It’s straight forward, you don’t have to think about what to get, and as Santa’s anonymous helper, you’re taking yourself out of the equation. Beverly Minister reads letters like these every year.

“Dear Santa, my name is David and I’m 3 months old and I’d like toys and clothes for Christmas,” read one letter.

“We may not have a Christmas dinner. The meds cost a lot,” said another.

“These are families that need things right now,” she said.

The kids and their families write them out to “Santa” and then the post office takes over. The chief elf at the Chicago branch this year is a woman named Janice Hall, and she’s the elf in charge of Operation Santa.

“We have tissue as we open the letters because they will make you cry,” Hall said.

The rest of her team of elves goes through the letters, censoring out last names and addresses. Then they’re displayed for all to see.

“Choose a letter, you go out and you buy the gift and we mail it for you,” Hall said.

Thousands of letters pour in from both children and adults all from different walks of life. However, they all seem to be asking for the same thing: a brighter Christmas.

RELATED: MSNBC goads President Trump by playing a compilation of the Obamas saying “Merry Christmas”

“We get from X-Boxes to just warm pajamas,” Hall said. “Then she lists the children and she lists their sizes, etc.”

You can stop by Chicago’s Old Main Post Office Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. To 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. To 5:30 p.m. to adopt a family. Operation Santa runs until December 21, so there’s still time to provide a hot meal or a new winter coat to those in need.

Operation Santa is a go at Old Main Chicago U.S. Post Office Image Via Yokota Air Base Facebook
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

17 years in prison have passed, but a lifetime of love awaits

17 years in prison have passed, but a lifetime of love awaits

Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo with her kids, and people flipped out

Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo with her kids, and people flipped out

This authentic 4-meat Italian pasta sauce recipe has been passed through my family for generations

This authentic 4-meat Italian pasta sauce recipe has been passed through my family for generations

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Obama just compared Trump’s era to that of Adolf Hitler’s
Rare Chicago

Obama just compared Trump’s era to that of Adolf Hitler’s

,
Sugar Grove holiday sign causes discord between residents
Rare Chicago

Sugar Grove holiday sign causes discord between residents

,
Couple walking around downtown robbed of possessions, including one very expensive item
Rare Chicago

Couple walking around downtown robbed of possessions, including one very expensive item

,
And the most popular destinations in Chicago according to Lyft are…
Rare Chicago

And the most popular destinations in Chicago according to Lyft are…

,
Gang funerals getting out of hand for suburban police force
Rare Chicago

Gang funerals getting out of hand for suburban police force

,
Advertisement