Oprah is selling her Chicago home and its surprisingly affordable

Oprah Winfrey made her career in the windy city of Chicago. While she currently ranks as one of the wealthiest women in America, a home she bought in 2001 in Elmwood, Illinois is for sale and you just might be able to spring for it!

The four bedroom, two bath single family home is for sale for $393,875, according to Trulia.

Architectural Digest notes that “[s]he previously listed the property in September 2016, but pulled the listing after a few months.”

Also an important detail: “Oprah has never actually resided on the property.”





The media mogul recently sold a famous Austrian painting as well, so perhaps she is unloading some extra assets she owns.