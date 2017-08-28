Organ recipient meets donor family for the first time in four years, giving them an incredible gift

Four years ago in a tragic accident, 20-year-old Kate Leekley was hit by a drunk driver resulting in her death just a few days later. Out of this tragedy came a miracle however, as Leekley was able to save the life of another young woman through organ donation.

After four years of arrangement, Kate’s mother, Jennifer Leekley, was able to meet the woman who now has her daughter’s heart pounding inside of her chest. Alyssa Sandeen, the recipient of Kate’s heart, came bearing gifts of love and thanks to Jennifer as she had waited a long time to meet her as well.





Related: Hospital employee surprises Chicago Children’s Hospital with an unbelievable gift

Sandeen handed her a teddy bear with a recording of her heartbeat placed inside, instructing Jennifer to “keep that with you so you can hear it whenever you want,” according to CBS. Jennifer held the bear tightly expressing that she did not want to let it out of her sight, simply because it holds a piece of her daughter.

“If Kate was still here, these two would be two peas in a pod from everything I found,” Jennifer told CBS. “It’s just amazing knowing the fact of her heart is going to someone who is going to enjoy everything she enjoyed.”

Related: Nine months after the Cubs won the World Series, people are noticing a trend at the hospital

The moment was precious for everyone involved and both families will walk in the Mothers Against Drunk Driver walk Sunday at Independence Grove to honor Kate’s life. Jennifer admits that, even after four years, the moment was still bittersweet for her as she remembered her daughter and saw the new life she was able to bring to the world.

“I look at one portion of why did it have to be my daughter,” Jennifer said. “But then I look at [Sandeen] and her parents [and] how my daughter was a hero. Saved her, saved her parents, and her brother and sisters from the grief that we’ve endured.”