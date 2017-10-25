Packaged salad mixes, herbs at Mariano’s are being recalled due to E.coli

The farm where Mariano’s grocery store gets their packaged salad mixes from has initiated a recall of a number of their products due to possible E. coli outbreak.

Salad packages with “best by” dates from 10/24 – 10/27 being recalled are:

BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Greens Blend (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)





BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Arugula (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Romaine Mix (4 oz. package)

Three basil packages with “best by” dates from 10/24 – 10/27 are also being recalled:

BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. and 2 oz. package)

BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)

No cases have been found in people after consumption but a press release states that “BrightFarms chose to take this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving routine lab results and discovering that certain product may have been compromised.”

The affected products come from the BrightFarms location in Rochelle, Illinois, a town about 80 miles west of Chicago.

Consumers can return their products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can reach BrightFarms at (646) 480-5262 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. Consumers can also email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.