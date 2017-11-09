Parolee gets time served plus 8 days after beating cop unconscious

In June of 2016 – a parolee battered an off-duty police officer into unconsciousness near Wrigley Field and is currently being sentenced time served plus 8 days by Cook County Judge Earl Hoffenberg.

Last June 26th, the 28-year-old officer tried to break up a dispute on the corner of Clark and Addison at 12:40 a.m. According to witnesses and audio recorded on a nearby webcam, the off-duty officer intervened when a disturbance between two men and one of the men’s girlfriend escalated on the southeast corner of Clark and Addison.

Tremaine Wilson, 30, Blindsided the officer knocking him out, according to witnesses and a police report. Wilson fled the scene and was arrested nearby. He was then charged with six counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

At the time, Wilson was on parole after serving half of an eight-year sentence for carjacking. Just last October, his parole was revoked and he returned to prison to await the outcome of the Wrigleyville case.

Judge Earl Hoffenberg accepted a plea agreement last week in which Wilson pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and the other six counts were dropped.

Hoffenberg sentenced Wilson to supervised release and one-year in prison off-set by time served awaiting trial. He was then released the next day.