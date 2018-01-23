Over this past weekend, six people were killed and 22 others were injured in shootings over the weekend across Chicago.

According to WGN report, on Sunday at 11 p.m. a man was shot on the 800 block of Lake Shore Drive.





RELATED: Investigators release the Las Vegas mass shooting report — with lots of pictures and every gun he had

The news outlet reports he was at a stoplight when another car pulled up beside him when someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

WGN reported the victim was shot in the leg.

The man is in stable condition according to the news outlet and no one is in custody.

RELATED: South Side shooting of two men marks first death in 7 days

To learn how you can help protect adults and children from gun violence, watch the video below – courtesy of TEDx Talks.