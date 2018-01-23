Menu
Over this past weekend, six people were killed and 22 others were injured in shootings over the weekend across Chicago.

According to WGN report, on Sunday at 11 p.m. a man was shot on the 800 block of Lake Shore Drive.


The news outlet reports he was at a stoplight when another car pulled up beside him when someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

WGN reported the victim was shot in the leg.

The man is in stable condition according to the news outlet and no one is in custody.

To learn how you can help protect adults and children from gun violence, watch the video below – courtesy of TEDx Talks.

Past weekend consisted of 22 injured and 6 killed due to shootings AP Photo/Brennan Linsley
