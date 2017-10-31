PAWS Chicago builds homes for feral cats around Chicago

Thanks to Little Village volunteers who worked ahead of Saturday’s falling temperatures, Chicago’s feral cats now have a place to stay warm. PAWS Chicago workers used plastic tubs, foam insulation, and straw to create cat shelters which will keep the wild cats out of the cold this winter.

“They’re literally going to save the lives of some of these outdoor cats this winter,” said PAWS Chicago Director of Community Outreach Laurie Maxwell.

Volunteers on Saturday said installing the shelters in the chilly weather served as a reminder of how necessary the work is.





The cats provide a service to the neighborhood, as well – they help to keep Chicago’s rat population under control.

“It will definitely make an impact on the health of the outdoor cats, especially keeping them warm as well,” said Community Cats Program Coordinator Fatima Rodriguez.

Most of the cat shelters will be delivered to under-served communities where residents may not have easy access to building supplies.