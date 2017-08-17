PAWS Chicago begging for foster families

PAWS, the largest no-kill animal shelter in Chicago, is crying out for help as they seek foster families for many of the pets in their care.

Located at 3516 W. 26th Street, the Medical Center has reached its maximum capacity with animals receiving medical treatment and they are simply running out of space to keep the animals, according to Fox News. As a result of the lack of space, the shelter is not able to rescue their normal amount of animals from dangerous kill shelters and they are seeking help.

“We are in urgent need of foster families to step up and provide a loving temporary home for our dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, which will in turn make space available for us to save more lives,” Stacy Price, PAWS Chicago Director of Animal Operations, told Fox News. “When we are out of room, we are unable to save as many animals as we want. Animals, particularly those with medical issues, need loving care to heal and thrive, away from the stresses of shelter life.”

The shelter encourages all families to consider fostering, even if they have never done so before, and is requesting help from the community to provide these animals with a warm and safe environment until they have more space to provide for them again.

If you or someone you know have interest in becoming a foster family, visit PAWS Chicago to learn more. You can also email PAWS Chicago or fill out the PAWS Chicago foster application form.