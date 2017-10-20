PAWS Chicago Doggo of the week, Catalonia, could be your match!

Looking for a forever friend? PAWS Chicago’s Dog of the week is Catalonia. According to a PAWS associate, Catalonia was previously adopted and returned in 2016 and is coming up on her one year anniversary at PAWS Chicago this Saturday 10/21. She is THE SWEETEST and such a goofy dog.

All of the PAWS staff and volunteers love her but they all won’t know how to cope when she’s adopted. Catalonia is a beautiful four-year-old Retriever mix with a gorgeous red-golden coat and striking eyes!





RELATED: PAWS Chicago begging for foster families

Catalonia is also incredibly affectionate, smart and craves training. Here are a few of Catalonia’s favorite things: Kong toys, chew toys and riding in the car.

Catalonia is happy in a home environment but is not a huge fan of other dogs, and would do best if she was the only pet in the home. She would love to find a home with someone who is home often and is willing to give her the chance she deserves.

RELATED: An Austin man is paddle boarding 367 miles for a PAWS-worthy cause

Her foster mom reports that she is one of the best dogs she’s ever met! Catalonia learns quickly and would love the opportunity to show her future adopter what a wonderful companion she can be!

If you’re interested in adopting Catalonia, please email adoptions@pawschicago.org! Catalonia is currently in a foster home where we’ve been keeping up with her adventures on social media. You can see that here in case you’re curious below!