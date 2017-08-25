Pay attention if you want to win $10 Hamilton tickets

At every Hamilton show in Chicago, 44 lucky people score last-minute tickets for $10, deemed “Ham4Ham.” The prize remains the same, but the process for entering is changing.

Instead of throwing your hat in the ring the day before, those vying for a ticket need to apply two days in advance.

Related: 10 musicals you should listen to if you love “Hamilton”

Beginning Sunday, the lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date, and will close at 9 a.m. the day before, announced Broadway in Chicago.





However, for the Tuesday, August 29 performance, the lottery opens at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Entrants are directed to submit online or through the new Hamilton app.

This news comes after the announcement that Chicago’s Hamilton production, scheduled to run through September, has extended its stay in the Windy City through April 2018.

Complete details can be found online.