Pedestrian brutally beaten with a baseball bat near Northwest neighborhood

On Tuesday night, a pedestrian was wondering in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago, where the unexpected happened. A man began beating him with a baseball bat and critically injured the victim.

Chicago Police reported that the attack happened at the corner of Pulaski and Palmer around the time of 10 p.m. The pedestrian was a 56-year-old man who happened to be crossing the street when he and a motorist got into a heated argument.





The suspect pulled out a baseball bat and slammed the pedestrian in the head with it. He then left the scene.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the motorist, who they say was driving a dark-colored SUV.