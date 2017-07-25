People are up in arms over Uber’s response after a passenger saw a driver get a prostitute

All any Uber customer expects from the experience is safe transportation from pick-up to drop-off. Having your driver being serviced by an intoxicated prostitute in the front seat wouldn’t seem to fit that expectation.

Yet that’s what Uber customer Aner Manuel says he experienced in Chicago. He recorded his Uber driver receiving, presumably, oral sex during a two-mile stretch before he aborted the trip and exited the vehicle.

Manuel posted the footage to social media, calling it the “most dangerous and inappropriate ride ever.” The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 17. He complained to Uber, and the company did respond initially with something of a refund: a $10 credit.





The video shows the woman in the passenger seat leaning over to kiss the driver, who is looking at a map on his phone. After some more kissing and apparent groping, her head drops down into the driver’s lap as music plays.

In an interview with Esquire, Manuel, a retail worker from Boston, said he got into the car even though someone else was in it, which he thought was a bit strange. He said he double-checked to make sure he didn’t select UberPool, which would have explained why someone else would be in the car.

“I figured it was a family member or something. I think he assumed at that time of night I was too intoxicated to notice what was going on,” Manuel told Esquire.

He said the woman, who he added was “clearly on drugs,” tried to open the car door several times before she performed the sex act on the driver.

Uber did respond to a request for comment from the Daily Mail, saying of the incident, “The behavior of this former driver is appalling and is not tolerated on the Uber app. As soon as this situation was reported to us, we immediately removed this driver’s access.”