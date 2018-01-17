At the Peoria Zoo in Illinois, there is a brand new addition and she’s one tall glass of water without a name.





According to a NBC5 report, the zoo is asking the public to aid in naming the baby giraffe who was born earlier in the month to proud parents [we imagine] Vivian And Taji.

On Jan. 26, the public will be able to visit the zoo’s website and for just a $1 donation, will be able to suggest a name, according to the news outlet.

According to the (Peoria) Journal Star, the zoo is slated to announce the winner and the little giraffe’s name on March 1st.

The zoo said according to the news outlets that the giraffe is bonding with her mother in the Africa exhibit.

The small fry was born on Jan. 7th weighing in at a mere 122 pounds and measured 5 feet 10 inches tall (1.8 meters), NBC reports.

If the weather permits, the zoo plans on allowing visitors to see the giraffes in their quarters on Feb. 1, according to the news outlets.

To watch the full birth (it’s not too graphic) scroll below to watch, courtesy of Peoria Zoo. Or to skip that part and go above and beyond, you can purchase an item off the mother and daughter’s registry of sorts (I kid you not) here.