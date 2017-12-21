Menu
Wednesday morning, a street in the loop shut down after a person jumped to their death from a downtown high rise.

According to WGN and the Chicago Police, this person jumped from a high-rise in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive at 8:55 a.m.


According to the news outlet Patch, Columbus Drive was shut down in both directions between Randolph and South Water streets where CTA buses were being rerouted in the area. Columbus has since been re-opened.

Police believe it was an apparent sucicide.

If you suspect someone will put themselves in harm’s way or expresses suicidal thoughts, watch the video below courtesy of Watch Well Cast:

