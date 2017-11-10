Peterson’s lawyers asks Illinois Court to renig murder conviction

The lawyers for the former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson are asking the Illinois Supreme Court a ridiculous question. What is it exactly?

To reconsider the decision to uphold Peterson’s first-degree murder conviction in the 2004 drowning death of his third wife.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the petition filed Thursday follows a September ruling by the same court to uphold Peterson’s murder conviction in the death of Kathleen Savio.





The court rejected the argument by Peterson’s attorneys that it was improper to use hearsay testimony to convict Peterson in 2012.

The 63-year-old Peterson is serving a 38-year sentence for Savio’s death and another 40-year sentence after being convicted of plotting to kill the prosecutor in the case.

Peterson in addition, is a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson. He has not yet been charged.