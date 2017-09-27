Pilot’s quick reaction prevented midair collision on O’Hare-bound flight

She deserved the cheers.
United Flight 246 from Vancouver to Chicago O’Hare had to make sudden turns to avoid colliding with what appeared to be a glider, according to online travel site The Points Guy.
“It was a fairly bumpy approach but nothing out of the ordinary until the right wing suddenly dropped out of nowhere and we made an extreme right turn,” Vancouver-based photographer Callum Snape told The Points Guy.
He said that the pilot let the passengers know that it was a split-second decision and she apologized for the maneuvers they had to make. She was answered with applause and cheers.
Snape recounted part of the journey on Twitter.
The unusual pattern of the flight can be seen on the map below.
“United flight 246 from Vancouver to O’Hare landed safely and all passengers deplaned normally after the pilots deviated from the aircraft’s flight path because they spotted a glider,” a statement from United read, published in Global News.