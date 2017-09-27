Pilot’s quick reaction prevented midair collision on O’Hare-bound flight

She deserved the cheers.

United Flight 246 from Vancouver to Chicago O’Hare had to make sudden turns to avoid colliding with what appeared to be a glider, according to online travel site The Points Guy.

“It was a fairly bumpy approach but nothing out of the ordinary until the right wing suddenly dropped out of nowhere and we made an extreme right turn,” Vancouver-based photographer Callum Snape told The Points Guy.

He said that the pilot let the passengers know that it was a split-second decision and she apologized for the maneuvers they had to make. She was answered with applause and cheers.

Snape recounted part of the journey on Twitter.

#UA246 Vancouver to Chicago, we just avoided a mid air collision on approach to O’Hare airport. Insanely scary moment! — Callum Snape (@CalSnape) September 25, 2017

The unusual pattern of the flight can be seen on the map below.

The flight path of @united #246 as our talented pilot made evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision with another plane on approach to Chicago pic.twitter.com/rqlE0JNrN2 — Callum Snape (@CalSnape) September 25, 2017

“United flight 246 from Vancouver to O’Hare landed safely and all passengers deplaned normally after the pilots deviated from the aircraft’s flight path because they spotted a glider,” a statement from United read, published in Global News.