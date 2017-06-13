Players’ kids stole the show at both the NHL and NBA championship games

Both the NHL and the NBA seasons came to an end this week with the Pittsburgh Penguins winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday night and the Golden State Warriors winning the 2017 NBA Championship on Monday night.

While the majority of headlines will be about the athletes themselves, there were some noteworthy moments where the players’ kids stole the show.

Like the moment on Sunday night when Penguins’ center Matt Cullen didn’t realize that while he was holding the Cup, his son was spraying him with Gatorade (and, in turn, probably getting himself an endorsement deal!):





Matt Cullen's son is really trying his hardest to give his dad a Gatorade bath pic.twitter.com/HQS2JeaRb5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2017

Not to worry, it was all smiles for the proud dad:

So proud of you, Dad. pic.twitter.com/fj4XC7cVfP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 12, 2017

And during Monday night’s celebration, Steph Curry’s adorable daughter, Riley, once again stole our hearts with her dance moves:

And, checking herself out:

But she wasn’t the only Curry daughter winning us over. So was little sis, Ryan:

Steph and Ryan celebrating! 🏆 #Curry4MVP #DubNation #Warriors #stephcurry A post shared by Stephen Curry FanpageⓂ️ (@curry4mvp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

While winning championships has to be one of the best feelings in the world, having family there to celebrate is the ultimate win. Here are more heartwarming moments from the both championship celebrations:

The little Penguins have touched down in Nashville 🐧❤️ A post shared by Maureen Kunitz (@mkunitz14) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

The newest member of Pens nation taking in a snooze:

#NickBonino #PittsburghPenguins #NHL #Pens #Bones #2017StanleyCupChampions #Family​ A post shared by Sarah (@pensfan4lfe) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

#MarcAndreFleury #PittsburghPenguins #NHL #Pens #Flower #2017StanleyCupChampions #Family A post shared by Sarah (@pensfan4lfe) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Forever Grateful ❤️🏆 A post shared by Maureen Kunitz (@mkunitz14) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

They're both champs. #StanleyCup A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on Jun 13, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

In the end, it all comes down to family. #StanleyCup A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Kisses from Mom to her MVP:

Hold on, DB. Mama Durant has something to say. A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:22am PDT