Players’ kids stole the show at both the NHL and NBA championship games

Both the NHL and the NBA seasons came to an end this week with the Pittsburgh Penguins winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday night and the Golden State Warriors winning the 2017 NBA Championship on Monday night.
While the majority of headlines will be about the athletes themselves, there were some noteworthy moments where the players’ kids stole the show.
Like the moment on Sunday night when Penguins’ center Matt Cullen didn’t realize that while he was holding the Cup, his son was spraying him with Gatorade (and, in turn, probably getting himself an endorsement deal!):
Not to worry, it was all smiles for the proud dad:
And during Monday night’s celebration, Steph Curry’s adorable daughter, Riley, once again stole our hearts with her dance moves:
And, checking herself out:
But she wasn’t the only Curry daughter winning us over. So was little sis, Ryan:
While winning championships has to be one of the best feelings in the world, having family there to celebrate is the ultimate win. Here are more heartwarming moments from the both championship celebrations:
The newest member of Pens nation taking in a snooze:
Kisses from Mom to her MVP: