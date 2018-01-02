On Monday, Chi-town’s polar plunge into Lake Michigan was interrupted by Chi-beria’s freezing cold weather.

According to Fox32 and WBBM-TV reported that the annual Polar Plunge organizers called the plunge off due to the plummeting temperatures that caused jumping into the lake too dangerous.





According to Fox32, Polar Plunge Organizer Jeff Coggins said the potential-plungers at North Avenue Beach would just get a picture in their swimsuits out of the deal.

Coggins said if people jumped into the lake, it could take them up to 10 minutes to get out, which would be just long enough to cause tissue damage or worse, death – according to the news outlet.

According to Fox32, Coggins reported the plunge may possibly be rescheduled for later in the year.

