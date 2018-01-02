Menu
Educators report shortage of teacher applicants in Illinois
On Monday, Chi-town’s polar plunge into Lake Michigan was interrupted by Chi-beria’s freezing cold weather.

According to Fox32 and WBBM-TV reported that the annual Polar Plunge organizers called the plunge off due to the plummeting temperatures that caused jumping into the lake too dangerous.


According to Fox32, Polar Plunge Organizer Jeff Coggins said the potential-plungers at North Avenue Beach would just get a picture in their swimsuits out of the deal.

Coggins said if people jumped into the lake, it could take them up to 10 minutes to get out, which would be just long enough to cause tissue damage or worse, death – according to the news outlet.

According to Fox32, Coggins reported the plunge may possibly be rescheduled for later in the year.

To learn how to layer for a Chicago winter, click below – courtesy of gideonstactical.

Polar Plunge rescheduled due to Chi-beria’s unforgiving temperatures YouTube
