Poets take to the streets for the second annual Poetry Block Party

Poets of Chicago unite and take over Pilsen this Saturday for the Second Annual Poetry Block Party.

Organized by the Poetry Foundation, Crescendo Literary, and the National Museum of Mexican Art, the block party will feature live readings, music, writing workshops, visual art activities, a dance party and more.

“The Chicago Poetry Block Party brings poetry onto the streets, a great place to experience the immediacy and vibrancy of the art form,” said Henry Bienen, president of the Poetry Foundation in a press release. “This event creates a space for connection between poets, artists, and families to celebrate and create together.”





Eve Ewing is the director of Crescendo Literary and the author of the Electric Arches, forthcoming collection of essays, poems and visual art to be released on Haymarket Press in September. “The Poetry Block Party offers something for everyone,” she said. “From workshops to live performances, this will be a special day for poetry lovers and poetry newbies alike.”

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune last year, Ewing said that part of the idea of the festival was about dismantling the perceived barrier of artists and poets being separate from one’s community. “Poetry should live and be where you are,” she said. “With the Chicago Poetry Block Party, we want to show that an artist is a person in your neighborhood.”

Ewing along with author and Cresendo Literary co-founder Nate Marshall are each scheduled to perform. Musical artists this year include The Happiness Club, Chicago Mariachi Project, Kaina, Jarochicanos, and Akenya.

The first block party was held last year in Bronzeville on South Wabash and similarly featured poets from across the United States and live music. The festival offers a platform for established as well as emerging poets.

“The National Museum of Mexican Art has a long tradition of presenting the poetry of writers from both Mexico and the US,” said Carlos Tortolero, president of the National Museum of Mexican Art. “We are pleased to be part of this initiatives.”

The block party begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday July 29 and goes until 9 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Wolcott Avenue.