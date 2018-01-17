After a shooting on the city’s South Side on Monday, three men were injured according to police.

In a WGN report, the news outlet reported the shooting happened on Monday evening near 42nd and Michigan Avenue.





The news outlet reports the fire department said a 24-year-old was shot in the leg.

Additionally, a 17-year-old was also hit but in the arm and a 26-year-old was shot in the hand.

WGN reports all of the men are in stable condition.

