Peoria Zoo needs your vote to name new baby Giraffe!
After a shooting on the city’s South Side on Monday, three men were injured according to police.

In a WGN report, the news outlet reported the shooting happened on Monday evening near 42nd and Michigan Avenue.


The news outlet reports the fire department said a 24-year-old was shot in the leg.

Additionally, a 17-year-old was also hit but in the arm and a 26-year-old was shot in the hand.

WGN reports all of the men are in stable condition.

Police report 3 men have been shot on city’s South Side File Photo/Statesman
