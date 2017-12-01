Menu
Video: Heroic police officers rescue driver from burning car in Aurora suburb
It seems like common knowledge to stay away from strangers, and most of us know that popular safety measure. However, it appear you can never be too safe. WGN9 and Chicago Police are advising that teenagers attending Lake View High school watch out for each other and try to walk to places in groups.


It’s no longer just a tip for elementary or middle school kids. The warning was due to an attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in the area this week. A man attempting to kidnap the girl about a mile from Lakeview High School.

According to the police report, the girl was innocently walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled up next to her. As the door opened, a man reached out from inside the van and grabbed her arm while forcefully trying to pull her into the van with him. As she began resisting and fighting a second man got out and pushed her into the van.

Luckily, our girl is a fighter. She began kicking and punching her way out until she was able to run away. Per her description the two men were described as black and between the ages of 30 and 35.

While police investigate and look for the suspects they urge local teens choose busy streets and avoid speaking to strangers.

They also plead that students communicate more often with their parents regarding their whereabouts and, as obvious as it may sound, never ever to get into a car with a stranger.

Police advise teens stick together after Lake View High school attempted kidnapper escapes
