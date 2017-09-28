Police ask for community’s help in identifying 3 criminals

The police need the community’s help identifying these three armed robbers.

Officers responded to the burglary that occurred around 10:15 p.m. on September 22 on the 700 block of W. 26th Street. The men attempted to enter through the front door, and eventually gained access to the home through a window. They proceeded to steal a safe from the home.

The Chicago Police Department released a community alert asking for help identifying the men, who are all described as being Hispanic and 20-30 years old.

The Chicago Sun Times shared the surveillance video on their YouTube page.

Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact detectives at (312) 747-8227.