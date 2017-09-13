Police on the hunt for an active ring of ‘ATM skimmers’ in Chicago

Police are seeing more and more of a high-tech crime ring that hacks ATM’s and steals credit card data right here in Chicago. If stolen, these hackers can make a carbon-copy of your card and drain your accounts…

The ring has its reaches as far as Portage, Indiana. Security footage captured at the U.S. federal credit union shows two males in a white van installing the skimmer on Sept. 3rd and on Sept. 8, the same camera catches a woman with dark hair in a white Chrysler removing said device.

Credit cards cloned with that data have been used at business already around Hinsdale. Police are working as hard as they can but are growing frustrated as technology favors the criminal.

“As more and more technology advances, they’re going to try and hack it,” an ATM tech, Tim Fast says.

The perps also decided on a drive-thru ATM at a remote bank in Indiana but left pictures. Police are saying it’s just a matter of time.

Police say the number of victims is unclear but they are confident about a half-dozen have been identified so far; their card data stolen between the dates of Sept. 3rd and last Friday.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the faces in the security photos and drop the station a line. Until then, be alert and aware folks.