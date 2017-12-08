Menu
travel bag Read this Next

Thief decides to take a selfie with the woman's phone she stole
Advertisement

In Oak Park, the community is tense due to an uptick of carjackings. During a community meeting of both residents and police on Thursday night, police advised the community how to stay safe this season.


According to WGN9 news, many residents criticized police – saying the officers took too long to notify the public of the crimes and that word was getting out faster of said offenses via social media.

RELATED: Lincoln Park: Uber driver almost carjacked at gunpoint

According to the news outlet, in one case where a mother who was carjacked, the would-be thieves left without her car after she told the suspects about her child. No arrests have been made.

Community members asked the Oak Park police chief as well as many officers questions for over two hours, reported WGN9.

RELATED: 3 juveniles tied to the carjacking surge arrested

Police offered the following tips on staying safe:

Stay alert.

Always drive with your doors locked.

Keep valuables out of site at all times.

If your vehicle is bumped— especially at night — don’t get out.

To learn more about how you can protect yourself in a possibly dangerous situation, a Former NYPD detective shows you in the video below how to both prevent and survive a carjacking, courtesy of ABC News.

Police: As carjackings are on the rise, here is how to stay stay safe AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Thief decides to take a selfie with the woman’s phone she stole
Rare Chicago

Thief decides to take a selfie with the woman’s phone she stole

,
84 year old man defends himself against two burglars, killing one of them
Rare Chicago

84 year old man defends himself against two burglars, killing one of them

,
Why is this teacher handing out Hitler-themed homework to her kids?
Rare Chicago

Why is this teacher handing out Hitler-themed homework to her kids?

,
Illinois’ prepaid tuition program halts accepting new applicants
Rare Chicago

Illinois’ prepaid tuition program halts accepting new applicants

,
Advertisement