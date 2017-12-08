In Oak Park, the community is tense due to an uptick of carjackings. During a community meeting of both residents and police on Thursday night, police advised the community how to stay safe this season.





According to WGN9 news, many residents criticized police – saying the officers took too long to notify the public of the crimes and that word was getting out faster of said offenses via social media.

RELATED: Lincoln Park: Uber driver almost carjacked at gunpoint

According to the news outlet, in one case where a mother who was carjacked, the would-be thieves left without her car after she told the suspects about her child. No arrests have been made.

Community members asked the Oak Park police chief as well as many officers questions for over two hours, reported WGN9.

RELATED: 3 juveniles tied to the carjacking surge arrested

Police offered the following tips on staying safe:

Stay alert.

Always drive with your doors locked.

Keep valuables out of site at all times.

If your vehicle is bumped— especially at night — don’t get out.

To learn more about how you can protect yourself in a possibly dangerous situation, a Former NYPD detective shows you in the video below how to both prevent and survive a carjacking, courtesy of ABC News.