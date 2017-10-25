Police investigate man who threatened to lynch State Rep. Federica Wilson

A suburban man is being investigated for allegedly posting a racist threat against Rep. Frederica Wilson’s life to Facebook, reported the Chicago Tribune.

“Need ten good men to help carry out a lynching. Must have own horse and saddle. Rope will be provided,” Tom Keevers, 54, of Des Plaines, IL wrote on his Facebook page, a screenshot appeared to show.

RELATED: Widow of Sgt. La David Johnson says viral Facebook post in her name is fake

Wilson’s objection to language President Donald Trump used in a phone call to Myeshia Johnson, a grieving war widow, became a national story last week.





Wilson claimed that racism was involved in the Trump administration’s characterization of her during the extended feud over the call.

RELATED: Widow of Sgt. La David Johnson says viral Facebook post in her name is fake

But a violent threat is different from that which Wilson took issue.

Keevers, who claimed the post had been taken out of context by an unnamed “meme-maker,” gave a lengthy interview to the Tribune. You can watch it here.