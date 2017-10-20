Police to release additional Kenneka Jenkins photos and videos today

Police are expected to release more photos and videos relating to the death of Kenneka Jenkins, today.

Last month, the 19-year-old’s body was found in a Rosemont hotel freezer last month.

RELATED: Harrowing new details surface on the Kenneka Jenkins case

The family’s attorney says on Thursday, Jenkins’ mother and sister met with Rosemont police.

They both were shown photos and videos that would be released publicly Friday.

RELATED: The official cause of Kenneka Jenkins’ tragic death has been released at last





The attorney said they also showed photos to Jenkins’ mother and sister that would not be released, due to them being “graphic” and “disturbing”.

He also says they raise more questions than they answer about what exactly happened to Jenkins that night.