Police say one killed in Tinley Park crash, two others injured

Early Tuesday morning, one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in southwest suburban Tinley Park – according to police.

At 3:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of South Oak Park Avenue, the two-vehicle crash happened according to Tinley Park police.

POlice said both drivers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries but a passenger in one of the vehicles did die on the scene.





Oak Park Avenue from 171st to 173rd streets was closed for reconstruction of the scene but has since been reopened.

Police will continue to investigate the crash.

“On behalf of the Village Board and the residents of Tinley Park, I’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim,” said Mayor Jacob Vandenberg said in a statement.