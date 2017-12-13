In the Naperville suburbs, police are launching into an investigation of a possible attempted child luring.

According to a WGN9 report, police said the incident happened this past Tuesday afternoon after 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Showplace Drive in Naperville, Ill.





According to both the news outlet and the police, a man who was driving a maroon mini-van asked an 11-year-old girl if she needed a ride.

The child proceeded to run away and then immediately contacted police, according to WGN-TV.

The suspect is described as a white male with a long black beard in his 60s who was wearing a red North Face jacket at the time of the incident, the news outlet reports.

If you or anyone you know has information, it is asked you contact the authorities.

