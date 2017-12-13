Menu
In the Naperville suburbs, police are launching into an investigation of a possible attempted child luring.

According to a WGN9 report, police said the incident happened this past Tuesday afternoon after 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Showplace Drive in Naperville, Ill.


RELATED: Officials released a warning about bats after two more were found with rabies in Naperville

According to both the news outlet and the police, a man who was driving a maroon mini-van asked an 11-year-old girl if she needed a ride.

The child proceeded to run away and then immediately contacted police, according to WGN-TV.

RELATED: $500,000 set for bail on woman in Aurora on charges for carjacking and robbery

The suspect is described as a white male with a long black beard in his 60s who was wearing a red North Face jacket at the time of the incident, the news outlet reports.

If you or anyone you know has information, it is asked you contact the authorities.

To learn how to protect your children from predators, watch the following below – courtesy of Psych Videos.

POLICE: Investigation underway in Naperville for possible child luring AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
