Police need your help in tracking down this suspect seen taking photos of a woman and child at hip level

A man allegedly followed a woman and her daughter around an Arlington Heights Target, attempting to take photos on his cell phone from hip level.

The incident occurred Aug. 13 around 10 a.m., according to Arlington Heights police. They are now investigating this event as disorderly conduct.

When the suspect was confronted in the Target, he “quickly exited the store” and entered a red Toyota Camry with an Illinois license plate, reported police.





Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man or vehicle. Informants are guaranteed anonymity and may qualify for a $1,000 cash reward.

You can submit a tip by texting 847AHPD and your message to 847411, or by calling Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP.