Police officer called to pick up boy left at school, treats him to a birthday celebration he wasn’t expecting

A Green Bay police officer has brought a little light to a boy in a tough situation.

And the police department told the story on Facebook.

Officer Darryl Robinson from the Green Bay Police Department was called to a local elementary school. He was there to help a child who was not picked up at the end of the day, WTMJ reported.

The child’s parents were both in jail and the school had no other contacts for the child.





It was also the child’s birthday.

So, as police tracked down someone to care for the child, Robinson treated him to McDonald’s and gave him a ride in his cruiser.

Family members were found and the child was dropped off, WTMJ reported.