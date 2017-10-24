Police search for missing 14-year-old south side student

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen leaving school on Friday afternoon in the Far South Side Washington Heights neighborhood.

She goes by the names “Sky,” “Tanna” or “Tannie” but her legal name is Montanasky Sanders. She was last seen leaving Julian High School at 10330 S. Elizabeth St., according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

According to police, she is a 5-foot-5, 110-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes, light complexion and a scar in the middle of her forehead.





She hangs out in the area from 95th to 107th, and Halsted to Loomis and also frequents the park at 95th and Peoria.

Police said Sanders might be with her friend Kayla Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.