Local Police and now the FBI issue new statement on the Kenneka Jenkins case

Chief of Rosemont Public Safety Department, Donald E. Stephens, issued a statement on Monday regarding the death of Chicago teen, Kenneka Jenkins who was found dead in a hotel freezer.

Stephens said the investigation into the death of the 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins will remain in the Rosemont Public Safety Department’s good hands.

“This investigation has been and remains the utmost priority for us. Throughout this investigation we have used any and all outside agencies necessary to complete a thorough investigation and will continue to do so as needed,” said Stephens in a statement.





He continued to say the department does have resources available on a local, county, state as well as federal level. We have included the full statement from the Rosemont Public Safety Department below:

“I would like to respond to the inquiries surrounding the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intervening with the death investigation of Kenneka Jenkins.

At this time, the death investigation of Kenneka Jenkins will remain in the hands of the Rosemont Public Safety Department. This investigation has been and remains the utmost priority for us. Throughout this investigation, we have used any and all outside agencies necessary to complete a thorough investigation and will continue to do so as needed. As with any investigation, we have resources and assistance available from the local, county, state, and federal level.

I am fully confident in the ability of each and every one of the officers, detectives, and leadership team charged with this case. At no time have I doubted the work that is being done.”

Jenkins was discovered dead in the Crowne Plaza Hotel’s walk-in freezer after she had gone to a party on the ninth floor. Police in Rosemont had released all surveillance video received from the hotel on Friday.

In the videos, Jenkins looks to be stumbling out of an elevator, in the hallways and in the hotel kitchen. An attorney for the Jenkin’s family released a statement stating they have not received any video from police of her entering the hotel freezer.

“Despite [the] request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer….serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka.”