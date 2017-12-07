Pop-Tarts takes consumption of their pastries seriously — so much, in fact, they contacted the State Police when an Illinois man slathered mustard on his pop-tarts and posted it to social media.





The tongue-in-cheek brand learned of this offender on Tuesday after he posted his love for covering his Dunkin’ Donuts Vanilla Latte-flavored Pop-Tarts with yellow mustard, reported Fox32.

“You guys aint [sic] from Illinois if you don’t put mustard on your poptarts [sic],” wrote the man in a now-deleted Twitter post which also contained a photo of his mustard-slathered pastry, according to Fox32.

As you can imagine, things escalated quickly and the official Twitter account of Pop-Tarts retweeted the man’s post, tagged the Illinois State Police Department and asked them to intervene, according to Twitter.

“Can you guys handle this[?]” they inquired.

Though their query was met with silence, the police department of Dixon, Ill. responded on Wednesday to offer a helping hand. “Ain’t nobody puttin’ mustard on their Pop-Tarts in Illinois,” they pledged.

Pop-Tarts later retweeted the Dixon PD’s message, thanking them for their support. “Due to the severity of the crime, we need all the help we can get,” the company added.

Pop-Tarts said it considered the battle to be “won,” as the Illinois offender deleted the original Twitter post with the victimized pop-tart on Thursday morning.

Pop-Tarts have been analyzing people’s odd flavor mash-ups for the past few weeks now according to their Twitter activity — and let’s just say people love their condiments.

Pop-Tarts has a lot of calling out to do as people are now posting their ridiculous combos and it is VERY entertaining. Pop-Tarts has no shame in calling you out for your bizarre combos – so consider yourself warned and post with caution….

You’re not from Missouri if you don’t eat your pop tarts like this 😋 @PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/7QZ280WKjK — T-Bone ™ (@prodigy_tbone) December 5, 2017

You're not from Arizona if you've never had one of these @PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/Z8aP6Y0mow — Nick Foss (@DankDankster69) December 5, 2017

You're not from New Mexico if you don't eat your @PopTartsUS like this pic.twitter.com/aqr76Eno0O — TG™ (@toriehope) December 5, 2017

You're not from Louisiana if you don't eat your poptarts like this 🤤😋. @PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/fNGtIrfyCr — Daniel Lam (@Daniel_lam_) December 5, 2017

You're not from Indiana if you don't eat your pop tarts like this 🌽 😋 @PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/h1jIqBDiVm — Logan (@lmiles70) December 5, 2017

You're not from Wisconsin if you don't eat your pop tarts like this 👀🤤@PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/6J9slnqtG9 — Christmas Fish🐡🎅 (@colinwesolek) December 4, 2017

Your not from Arizona if you don’t eat your pop tarts like this @PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/4UEFK3tR3h — Eric (@eric_wilkerson) December 2, 2017

You’re not from Philadelphia if you don’t eat your poptarts like this 😋@PopTartsUS pic.twitter.com/Z87YJ88Ab2 — Nick – Lucidblade BOK (@slicedbyablade) December 1, 2017