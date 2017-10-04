Pregnant woman and man shot multiple times, baby born after shooting

A Chicago woman who was pregnant along with a man were shot and killed this past Friday but the baby was delivered before the woman died, according to WLS.

The victims were shot in the Fernwood neighborhood while in a vehicle, where the man died.

Before being taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, the woman was shot multiple times in the chest.

The baby was born before the mother passed away and has been listed in critical condition.





Officials have yet to release the name of the victims.

The homicide total has since moved due to the deadly shooting to over 500 in Chicago this year.