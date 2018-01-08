A Chicago woman who is serving a 10-year sentence for burglary looks to transfer from a male prison to a female prison, where she claims she will be less likely to be abused.





According to AP news, the 26-year-old transgender Deon “Strawberry” Hampton’s testimony will be heard by a federal judge regarding the transfer request.

Hampton says guards single her out for daily sexual abuse, tauntings as well as beatings at the southern Illinois, high-security men’s prison, according to the news outlet.

According to AP, prison officials can assign male-to-female transgender inmates to women’s prisons, but it is a rare occurrence.

According to federal data from 2016, the news outlet reports that in two Illinois female prisons, there were no transgender prisoners, but 28 in the state’s 24 male prisons.

AP reports the testimony in Benton will include how Hampton has identified as a female since she was 5, with experts describing this as the case.