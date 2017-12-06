Menu
dea-marijuana Read this Next

Police found a Springfield weed operation and they thought it was the most elaborate professional plan ever
Advertisement

A San Francisco company – Imperfect Produce – is coming to Chicago and it prides itself on “ugly.”

You read that correctly. The company delivers delicious but cosmetically flawed fruits and vegetables to your door, according to FoodDive as well as the Progressive Grocer.


RELATED: What this Amazon delivery driver left in a driveway will have you putting up cameras outside your house

The e-commerce is in full swing in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.

There are multiple box sizes to choose from and include all different types of produce delivered to your doorstep either weekly or biweekly. There is a $4.99 delivery fee but according to Imperfect’s site, prices are 30-50% lower than those found at nearby grocery stores. And the best part? All of the produce stems (pun intended) from farmers.

RELATED: Walmart and Trader Joe’s vegetables are being recalled due to a diarrhea-causing infection

According to Imperfect Produce’s website, 1 in 5 fruits and veggies grown in the U.S. don’t meet cosmetic standards. By providing the unique produce to consumers, Imperfect Produce has already saved 9.3 million pounds of food, 462 million gallons of water, 31.5 million pounds of Co2 and $4.2 million dollars saved on groceries.

To sign up for your box, click here and to learn more about the company click here.

This new produce delivery service delivers “Ugly” to your front door Imperfect Produce Website
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

Every Who down in Whoville can’t wait to make this green Grinch popcorn for Christmas movie night

Every Who down in Whoville can’t wait to make this green Grinch popcorn for Christmas movie night

Police confirm our worst fears about a Nebraska woman who went missing after a blind date

Police confirm our worst fears about a Nebraska woman who went missing after a blind date

A Delta flight made an unplanned pit stop in Montana because passengers just couldn’t hold it in anymore

A Delta flight made an unplanned pit stop in Montana because passengers just couldn’t hold it in anymore

Man run over by train one of many issues on Red Line Tuesday night
Rare Chicago

Man run over by train one of many issues on Red Line Tuesday night

,
Police found a Springfield weed operation and they thought it was the most elaborate professional plan ever
Rare Chicago

Police found a Springfield weed operation and they thought it was the most elaborate professional plan ever

,
This high-traffic spot was ranked Uber’s top destination in 2017
Rare Chicago

This high-traffic spot was ranked Uber’s top destination in 2017

,
Chicago activists head to DC to meet with senators about DACA
Rare Chicago

Chicago activists head to DC to meet with senators about DACA

,
Advertisement