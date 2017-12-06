A San Francisco company – Imperfect Produce – is coming to Chicago and it prides itself on “ugly.”

You read that correctly. The company delivers delicious but cosmetically flawed fruits and vegetables to your door, according to FoodDive as well as the Progressive Grocer.





The e-commerce is in full swing in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.

There are multiple box sizes to choose from and include all different types of produce delivered to your doorstep either weekly or biweekly. There is a $4.99 delivery fee but according to Imperfect’s site, prices are 30-50% lower than those found at nearby grocery stores. And the best part? All of the produce stems (pun intended) from farmers.

According to Imperfect Produce’s website, 1 in 5 fruits and veggies grown in the U.S. don’t meet cosmetic standards. By providing the unique produce to consumers, Imperfect Produce has already saved 9.3 million pounds of food, 462 million gallons of water, 31.5 million pounds of Co2 and $4.2 million dollars saved on groceries.

