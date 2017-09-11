Protest outside Soldier Field had fans standing for Colin Kaepernick

The support in Chicago for former 49ers quarterback and social activist Colin Kaepernick continues to grow as the Bears began their season yesterday.

CBS reported on a protest before the Bears home-opener on Sunday organized by Standing 4 Kaepernick, a nationwide group that planned protests at every first game played at every NFL stadium this year.

The group believes that Kaepernick remains a free agent because he is being blackballed for his peaceful protests against police brutality last year.





Tio Hardiman, a community activist and former head of Ceasefire said that “the situation with Kaepernick is dead wrong when it comes down to the NFL because Kaepernick did not break any laws — he exercised his First Amendment right, and he spoke up.”

In addition to protests at the stadium, the group is recommending protests in the following ways:

Do not watch ANY week 1 NFL games.

Do not record games to watch later.

Do not check scores online.

Do not watch any sports shows that may talk about the NFL.

Do not attend sports bars that may air NFL games.

Do not purchase any NFL merchandise (this can start right now).

The group says they are only starting with the first week “to focus on getting the largest number of people possible so we can make the biggest possible impact.” The group may extend their protests further into the season if Kaepernick remains unsigned.

For his part, Kaepernick has said he has raised enough awareness for the issue of police violence against people of color and will stand for the national anthem if he gets signed by a team.