Pull on your boots, you guys: Chicago is going country this weekend with a thundering festival just north of town

Don’t have weekend plans? Looking to get out of town?  Why not check out the Country Thunder festival just north of Chicago?!

Happening this weekend in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, just 70 miles from downtown, the country music festival will feature Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Big & Rich, Old Dominion and many more dirt road favorites.

Don’t have a place to stay? Don’t worry, camping is encouraged, and there are lots of spaces still available.


Here’s a little taste from Thursday night’s opener Billy Currington to hold you over until you can escape from your desks:

See Y’ALL there!

