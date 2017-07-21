Pull on your boots, you guys: Chicago is going country this weekend with a thundering festival just north of town

Don’t have weekend plans? Looking to get out of town? Why not check out the Country Thunder festival just north of Chicago?!

RELATED: The Chicago Cubs have “gone country” for a good and noble cause

Happening this weekend in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, just 70 miles from downtown, the country music festival will feature Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Big & Rich, Old Dominion and many more dirt road favorites.

Click HERE to check out the line up.

Don’t have a place to stay? Don’t worry, camping is encouraged, and there are lots of spaces still available.





Here’s a little taste from Thursday night’s opener Billy Currington to hold you over until you can escape from your desks:

@billycurrington makes us wanna listen to him all night long @countrythunder 📸 @troyfromchicago A post shared by Big 95.5 Chicago (@big955chicago) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

See Y’ALL there!

RELATED: A popular country music star adopted a precious puppy in Chicago this weekend, and what he named her is even more adorable