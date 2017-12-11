On Sunday, the mayor, as well as the superintendent of Chicago, announced that the Chicago Police Department had completed handing out body cameras to every officer in the city.





According to a Fox32 report as well as police, the program is said to improve community trust by equipping 7,000 officers with the devices.

This will make the department the largest in the nation after beginning the process in 2015 and completing its goal one year ahead of schedule, according to the news outlet.

Rahm Emanuel said the body cameras are “an essential tool of transparency that builds our community policing.” according to Fox32.

After the video release of the fatal shooting of LaQuan McDonald – the urgency to equip all officers with the cameras grew to a number one priority. The man behind publicly releasing that video – activist William Calloway – is not confident in the city’s camera program, according to the news outlet.

“The body cameras prove absolutely nothing. It doesn’t ensure our public safety from law enforcement from using excessive force,” Calloway said.

Calloway went on to say that he believes the cameras will not help regain community trust and points a finger at the still-pending case of ex-cop Jason Van Dyke — who was charged with McDonald’s murder, according to the news outlet.

“The Chicago Police Department is not fixed until their officers’ start being held accountable by being prosecuted and convicted, I don’t see this culture change at all, body cams or not,” he said.

According to Fox32, video from the body cameras will be subject to Freedom of Information Act requests and the public can request the footage in cases involving the use of force, an arrest, or allegation of misconduct.

In a short video, Superintendent Eddie Johnson, as well as Mayor Rahm Emanuel, said using the devices adds to building community trust. To decide for yourself, watch below.