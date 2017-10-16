Saturday’s historic rainfall floods downtown Chicago’s Riverwalk

On Saturday, The Chicago Riverwalk flooded up to restaurants, banning boats and civilians from entering due to the prolonged heavy rainstorms across the area.

The high river levels caused Chicago’s First Lady cruises to also shut down all operations.

Floodwater continued to creep up – reaching some of the restaurants along the downtown tourist hotspot.

Thankfully – the riverwalk was designed to accommodate this particular damage.





Rain was expected to continue for several hours through early Sunday meanwhile, Chicago remained under a Flash Flood Watch through late Saturday night.

