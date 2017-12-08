Menu
two pound tenderloin london hills Read this Next

This restaurant in a small Illinois town might have made the most quintessential Midwest sandwich
Advertisement

Early Thursday morning on Chicago’s North Side, a man’s body was found in a clothing donation box.

In the Ravenwood/Uptown area, after extinguishing a fire in a clothing donation box at 7:15 a.m. – the Chicago Fire Department found a body in the remains according to WGN9.


RELATED: Gruesome body cam footage shows the moment an Arizona cop took down a man in a hotel hallway

Police are currently investigating what happened.

There is speculation that the man was homeless and may have climbed into the box to try to stay warm, therefore starting some type of fire according to the news outlet.

RELATED: She killed her severely disabled daughter in 2015, and now her body was found dead

Currently, according to WGN9, it is being classified as a death investigation and is a developing story.

A touching documentary by the Los Angeles Times on homelessness [specifically in L.A.] addresses the how and the why people fall into economic hardship and we have included it below for those who want to learn more about helping the homeless community in Chicago as well as across the nation.

Ravenswood clothing donation box set on fire, body found Wikipedia
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

“Fox & Friends” hosts give “un-American” Lindsey Vonn a mouthful after her remarks on Trump and the Olympics

“Fox & Friends” hosts give “un-American” Lindsey Vonn a mouthful after her remarks on Trump and the Olympics

This restaurant in a small Illinois town might have made the most quintessential Midwest sandwich
Rare Chicago

This restaurant in a small Illinois town might have made the most quintessential Midwest sandwich

Protestors block downtown streets in response to Trump’s Jerusalem announcement
Rare Chicago

Protestors block downtown streets in response to Trump’s Jerusalem announcement

,
These Chicago tourists lied about getting robbed downtown in Loop
Rare Chicago

These Chicago tourists lied about getting robbed downtown in Loop

Chicago pedophile pretended to be a woman to lure children on Facebook
Rare Chicago

Chicago pedophile pretended to be a woman to lure children on Facebook

,
Advertisement