What if we told you the possibility of you sitting on a beach tomorrow was really high? Well – get ready for some good news. You could be on a flight to Honolulu for just $337 round-trip. That’s right – it’s Pina Colada time.





But it’s not just for a Hawaii destination, the low fares depart from other cities too – including San Jose, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. You can find the cheap flights by searching the fare calendar on Google Flights.

Let us break it down for you: round-trip fares to Honolulu for winter travel are starting at $337 from San Jose, $357 from Los Angeles and San Francisco, $442 from Denver, $480 from Dallas, $522 from Chicago, $568 from D.C., and $582 from New York City (and many other cities). The cheapest dates to fly are in January, February, and the beginning of March.

But let’s be honest – there is more to Hawaii than Honolulu, and lots more deals across the islands. According to Scott’s Cheap Flights, fares to Kauai, Kona and Maui are starting in the $300s. From Denver, travelers can fly to Kona for $362 round-trip.

To check fares from your home airport, you can check the fare calendar in Google Flights or, check out Virgin America, Alaska Air, or Hawaiian Airlines— the airlines with the cheapest flights right now — to see what each airline has to offer. I don’t know about you, but I am ready for that Hawaii-Five-O!

So right after you book your flight, you can start planning what you’ll do…and then invite me!