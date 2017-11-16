Exactly a year ago, Red Robin Burger Works shut down all five of its fast-casual Red Robin Burger Works restaurants in the area, Crain’s reported. Two of those locations were relatively new and only open for six months.





The moves aren’t focused on Chicago market, as Red Robin also closed nine restaurants in Washington, D.C. and Colorado. Crain’s noted that Chicago was one of three test markets for their fast-casual concept. To make up for the few of us who will miss their steak fries, Red Robin just launched Red Robin Express. Red Robin’s remaining three fast-casual spots re-branded as a virtual delivery only restaurant experience.

The food will come from the former 328 N. Michigan Avenue location. They’ll deliver to these central neighborhoods: West Loop, Streeterville, Millennium Park, The Loop, Greektown, River North, Magnificent Mile, Fulton River District, and Printer’s Row.

On the online menu, patrons can choose from an array of catering options that include a build-your-own-burger feature, pretzel bites, and salads big enough to share. Since office catering has become such a booming business, perhaps their failed 5 year run as a restaurant front, will succeed in this new niche.

Fans of the Robin do not fret, they did not exclude its signature burgers, like the teriyaki-glazed Banzai and Whiskey River BBQ, from the menu. Crain’s reported that delivery charges will range from $3 to $8. Despite cooking up their own delivery service, Red Robin is also featured on third party apps such as Door Dash and Amazon.