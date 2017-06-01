Relive the moment the Chicago Cubs brought home the series with this firework show on Clark Street

When the Cubbies brought home the series, the entire city rejoiced. People emptied out of The Cubby Bear and flooded the streets. For the first time since 1908, the Cubs were the world champions.

Across the city, fireworks were set off and toasts were raised. One local captured a video of the fireworks on Clark Street, the video also pans down to the street where Chicagoans were moving along the street, halting traffic with their cheers. For most of us, the celebrations continued throughout the night.





Unfortunately, the Cubs don’t seem to repeating last year’s success, at least not yet. They’re stuck in the middle of the National League standings but with luck they’ll pull it out and at least make a run at the pennant.